Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Nasa rover has reached a promising place to search for fossilised life on Mars

By Sean McMahon, Chancellor's Fellow in Astrobiology, The University of Edinburgh
While we go about our daily lives on Earth, a nuclear-powered robot the size of a small car is trundling around Mars looking for fossils. Unlike its predecessor Curiosity, Nasa’s Perseverance rover is explicitly intended to “search for potential evidence of past life”, according to the official mission objectives.

Jezero Crater was chosen as the landing site largely because it contains the remnants…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
