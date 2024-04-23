Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I might as well stop and diversify into holiday lets’ – new research reveals the reality of farming after Brexit

By Peter Gittins, Lecturer in Management, University of Leeds
Deema Refai, Associate Professor in Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, University of Leeds
The UK’s farming landscape has changed dramatically since Brexit. Agricultural policy has been adjusted, and EU subsidies, which funded UK farming for decades, are no more.

Before the split, those subsidies helped British farmers to the tune of nearly £3 billion a year, which for some, made up


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond the spin, beyond the handouts, here’s how to get a handle on what’s really happening on budget night
~ Abigail: child vampire horror falls prey to antiquated gender stereotypes
~ From the coast to the deep sea, changing oxygen levels affect marine life in different ways
~ Labour can afford to be far more ambitious with its economic policies – voters are on board
~ Flat faces and difficulty breathing: how pet trends have harmed animal health – and what we can we do about it
~ Sudan: civil war stretches into a second year with no end in sight
~ UK smoking ban would have many benefits for public health – but only if it’s effectively implemented
~ Teacher lawsuits over forced grade inflation won’t fix unfair grading – here’s what could
~ What you eat could alter your unborn children and grandchildren’s genes and health outcomes
~ Can states prevent doctors from giving emergency abortions, even if federal law requires them to do so? The Supreme Court will decide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter