Labour can afford to be far more ambitious with its economic policies – voters are on board
By Matthew T. Johnson, Professor of Public Policy, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
To say that the Labour party is flying high in the polls is something of an understatement. But despite its consistent lead against the Tories, the opposition finds itself in a rather odd position: on the cusp of power but without a clear transformative vision of what it will actually do in office.
The risk is that Labour will win but also lose the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024