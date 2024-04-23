Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: civil war stretches into a second year with no end in sight

By Jan Pospisil, Associate Professor at the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations, Coventry University
In the early hours of April 15 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – a Sudanese paramilitary force – attacked the military airstrip in the town of Merowe and deployed troops across strategic locations in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

Within hours, fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) had begun. And by the afternoon, it was nearly impossible for civilians to flee Khartoum. It would take only a few days for the war to spread to other parts of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond the spin, beyond the handouts, here’s how to get a handle on what’s really happening on budget night
~ Abigail: child vampire horror falls prey to antiquated gender stereotypes
~ ‘I might as well stop and diversify into holiday lets’ – new research reveals the reality of farming after Brexit
~ From the coast to the deep sea, changing oxygen levels affect marine life in different ways
~ Labour can afford to be far more ambitious with its economic policies – voters are on board
~ Flat faces and difficulty breathing: how pet trends have harmed animal health – and what we can we do about it
~ UK smoking ban would have many benefits for public health – but only if it’s effectively implemented
~ Teacher lawsuits over forced grade inflation won’t fix unfair grading – here’s what could
~ What you eat could alter your unborn children and grandchildren’s genes and health outcomes
~ Can states prevent doctors from giving emergency abortions, even if federal law requires them to do so? The Supreme Court will decide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter