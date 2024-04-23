What you eat could alter your unborn children and grandchildren’s genes and health outcomes
By Nathaniel Johnson, Assistant Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, University of North Dakota
Hasan Khatib, Associate Chair and Professor of Genetics and Epigenetics, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Thomas D. Crenshaw, Professor of Animal and Dairy Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Studies show a parent’s poor diet could affect the genes of generations to come – and set up children and grandchildren for obesity and cardiovascular issues.
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024