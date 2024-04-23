Can states prevent doctors from giving emergency abortions, even if federal law requires them to do so? The Supreme Court will decide
By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Sonia Suter, Professor of Law, George Washington University
EMTALA requires hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment to all patients – but Idaho is arguing that its abortion ban means it doesn’t have to allow the procedure, even if it is medically needed.
