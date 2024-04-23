Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should family members be in charge of family businesses? We analyzed 175 studies to understand when having a family CEO pays off

By Vitaliy Skorodziyevskiy, Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, University of Louisville
Jeff Chandler, Assistant Professor Of Management, University of North Texas
Jim Chrisman, Professor of Management, Mississippi State University
Joshua J. Daspit, Associate Professor of Management and Dean Paul R. Gowens Excellence Professor in Business, Texas State University
Oleg Petrenko, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, University of Arkansas
From Hermes to Smuckers to the fictional Waystar Royco of HBO’s “Succession,” family businesses often choose their CEOs from the ranks of kin. But is this a good business decision? As


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
