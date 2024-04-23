Tolerance.ca
Africa’s megacities threatened by heat, floods and disease – urgent action is needed to start greening and adapt to climate change

By Meelan Thondoo, Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge
African cities with over 10 million residents are getting hotter fast. Millions face disaster in these urban heat islands unless the cities start greening and adapting to climate change soon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
