West Antarctica’s ice sheet was smaller thousands of years ago – here’s why this matters today

By Dan Lowry, Ice Sheet & Climate Modeller, GNS Science
Holly Kyeore Han, NASA Postdoctoral Fellow, NASA
Some 7,000 years ago, West Antarctica’s ice sheet retreated, most likely driven by warmer ocean currents slipping under the ice. This could happen again – unless we cut emissions fast.The Conversation


