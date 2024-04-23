Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can New African Union Genocide Envoy Curb Atrocities in Africa?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Adama Dieng, then-UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide, New York, June 2019. © 2019 Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Adama Dieng has been appointed as the first African Union (AU) special envoy for the prevention of the crime of genocide and other mass atrocities. Dieng will drive the organization’s agenda to “combat the ideology of hate and genocide on the continent,” said AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. The April 6 appointment could not be more symbolic, marking 30 years since the Rwandan genocide and harkening…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
