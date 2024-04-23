Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk vs Australia: global content take-down orders can harm the internet if adopted widely

By Dan Jerker B. Svantesson, Professor specialising in Internet law, Bond University
Using Australian laws to force a foreign-owned platform to take down content globally sets a risky precedent – should we allow all countries to impose their laws on the internet?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The NSW treasurer says a slashed share of GST will cost his state $11.9 billion. But where did he get this figure?
~ Kazakhstan: New Law to Protect Women Improved, but Incomplete
~ Mali: Political parties call for presidential elections to end military transition
~ What doesn’t kill you makes for a great story – two new memoirs examine the risky side of life
~ Elon Musk says ‘disc replacement’ worked for him. But evidence this surgery helps chronic pain is lacking
~ Angola: Proposed Security Law Threatens Rights
~ Many Australians face losing their homes right now. Here’s how the government should help
~ Vastly bigger than the Black Summer: 84 million hectares of northern Australia burned in 2023
~ We’re only using a fraction of health workers’ skills. This needs to change
~ Curious Kids: who makes the words? Who decides what things like ‘trees’ and ‘shoes’ are called?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter