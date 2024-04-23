Tolerance.ca
The NSW treasurer says a slashed share of GST will cost his state $11.9 billion. But where did he get this figure?

By David Hayward, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy, RMIT University
The NSW government wants GST to be allocated according to population. But doing so ignores different service delivery needs between states.The Conversation


The Conversation
