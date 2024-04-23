Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: New Law to Protect Women Improved, but Incomplete

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists hold a rally to support women's rights on International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 8, 2023. © 2023 Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters (Berlin, April 23, 2024) – Kazakhstan’s President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev signed a new law on April,15, 2024, to strengthen protections from violence for women and children, including domestic violence survivors, but it falls short in key areas, Human Rights Watch said today. The law aims to advance women’s rights and enhance their safety, but among other concerns, it fails to explicitly make domestic violence a stand-alone offense…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
