Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What doesn’t kill you makes for a great story – two new memoirs examine the risky side of life

By Luke Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Wollongong
An 8000-km hitchhiking trip is at the heart of Anna Broinowski’s Datsun Angel. Dominic Gordon, in contrast, kicks his young self around Melbourne’s alleys like a half-squashed can of energy drink.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali: Political parties call for presidential elections to end military transition
~ Elon Musk says ‘disc replacement’ worked for him. But evidence this surgery helps chronic pain is lacking
~ Angola: Proposed Security Law Threatens Rights
~ Many Australians face losing their homes right now. Here’s how the government should help
~ Vastly bigger than the Black Summer: 84 million hectares of northern Australia burned in 2023
~ We’re only using a fraction of health workers’ skills. This needs to change
~ Curious Kids: who makes the words? Who decides what things like ‘trees’ and ‘shoes’ are called?
~ Ecosystems are deeply interconnected – environmental research, policy and management should be too
~ Robert Adamson’s final book is a search for recognition and a poetic tribute to his love of nature
~ Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter