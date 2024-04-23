Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Proposed Security Law Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The National Assembly building in Luanda, Angola, February 13, 2013. © 2013 FrankvandenBergh/Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Angola’s parliament should significantly revise or withdraw a proposed national security law that fails to meet international human rights standards, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft National Security Law passed a first vote in parliament on January 25, 2024. Following specialist committee review, the bill is expected to be submitted to parliament for final approval. The draft law in its current form would permit excessive government control…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
