Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: who makes the words? Who decides what things like ‘trees’ and ‘shoes’ are called?

By Kate Burridge, Professor of Linguistics, Monash University
Ever wondered where everyday things got their names? Or where words come from? Language is a powerful thing, creating new words all the time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vastly bigger than the Black Summer: 84 million hectares of northern Australia burned in 2023
~ We’re only using a fraction of health workers’ skills. This needs to change
~ Ecosystems are deeply interconnected – environmental research, policy and management should be too
~ Robert Adamson’s final book is a search for recognition and a poetic tribute to his love of nature
~ Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style
~ What if the Reserve Bank itself has been feeding inflation? An economist explains
~ Gone in a puff of smoke: 52,000 sq km of ‘long unburnt’ Australian habitat has vanished in 40 years
~ Choice and control: people with disability feel safer when they can select their NDIS providers
~ What if flat feet were…normal? Debunking a myth about injuries
~ Passover: The festival of freedom and the ambivalence of exile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter