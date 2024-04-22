Ecosystems are deeply interconnected – environmental research, policy and management should be too
By Rebecca Gladstone-Gallagher, Lecturer in Marine Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Conrad Pilditch, Professor of Marine Sciences, University of Waikato
Simon Francis Thrush, Director of the Institute of Marine Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Pollution on land inevitably ends up in the sea. Policy makers must stop working in silos and instead consider the indirect consequences human impacts on land have for marine environments.
