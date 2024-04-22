Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robert Adamson’s final book is a search for recognition and a poetic tribute to his love of nature

By Craig Billingham, Lecturer, Creative Writing, UNSW Sydney
Robert Adamson, one of our greatest poets, died aged 79 on December 16, 2022. By that time, as recorded in the biographical note in his final book, Birds and Fish: Life on the Hawkesbury, he had published 21 volumes of poetry and had long been a renowned editor, critic and publisher. He made a significant and lasting contribution to Australian literature.

Birds and Fish: Life on the Hawkesbury – Robert Adamson (Upswell)


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ecosystems are deeply interconnected – environmental research, policy and management should be too
~ Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style
~ What if the Reserve Bank itself has been feeding inflation? An economist explains
~ Gone in a puff of smoke: 52,000 sq km of ‘long unburnt’ Australian habitat has vanished in 40 years
~ Choice and control: people with disability feel safer when they can select their NDIS providers
~ What if flat feet were…normal? Debunking a myth about injuries
~ Passover: The festival of freedom and the ambivalence of exile
~ Opening statements are the most important part of a trial – as lawyers in Trump’s hush money case know well
~ Airlines urged not to facilitate UK-Rwanda asylum transfers
~ How corporate involvement in psychedelic research could threaten public safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter