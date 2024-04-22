Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style

By Christopher Pepping, Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology, Griffith University
Geoff Macdonald, Professor of Psychology, University of Toronto
Tim Cronin, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, La Trobe University
Yuthika Girme, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Are all single people insecure? When we think about people who have been single for a long time, we may assume it’s because single people have insecurities that make it difficult for them to find a partner or maintain a relationship.

But is this true? Or can long-term single people also be secure and thriving?

Our latest research published in the Journal of Personality suggests they can. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, not everybody tends to thrive in singlehood. Our study shows a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
