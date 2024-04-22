Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gone in a puff of smoke: 52,000 sq km of ‘long unburnt’ Australian habitat has vanished in 40 years

By William Geary, Lecturer in Quantitative Ecology & Biodiversity Conservation, The University of Melbourne
Dale Nimmo, Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Julianna Santos, Research fellow in Ecology and Conservation Science, The University of Melbourne
Kristina J Macdonald, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
We compiled maps of bushfires and prescribed burns in southern Australia from 1980 to 2021 to see how fire activity is changing habitat for 129 threatened species such as mountain pygmy possums.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ecosystems are deeply interconnected – environmental research, policy and management should be too
~ Robert Adamson’s final book is a search for recognition and a poetic tribute to his love of nature
~ Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style
~ What if the Reserve Bank itself has been feeding inflation? An economist explains
~ Choice and control: people with disability feel safer when they can select their NDIS providers
~ What if flat feet were…normal? Debunking a myth about injuries
~ Passover: The festival of freedom and the ambivalence of exile
~ Opening statements are the most important part of a trial – as lawyers in Trump’s hush money case know well
~ Airlines urged not to facilitate UK-Rwanda asylum transfers
~ How corporate involvement in psychedelic research could threaten public safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter