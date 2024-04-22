Choice and control: people with disability feel safer when they can select their NDIS providers
By Sophie Yates, Research Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Laura Davy, Lecturer, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Structuring the NDIS around principles of choice and control recognised that not having those things puts people with disability in more vulnerable situations. That’s true for support workers, too.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 22, 2024