Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opening statements are the most important part of a trial – as lawyers in Trump’s hush money case know well

By Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., Professor of Law, Harvard University
What I teach Harvard Law School students about the importance of opening arguments and how a majority of jurors make up their minds about a case after hearing them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ecosystems are deeply interconnected – environmental research, policy and management should be too
~ Robert Adamson’s final book is a search for recognition and a poetic tribute to his love of nature
~ Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style
~ What if the Reserve Bank itself has been feeding inflation? An economist explains
~ Gone in a puff of smoke: 52,000 sq km of ‘long unburnt’ Australian habitat has vanished in 40 years
~ Choice and control: people with disability feel safer when they can select their NDIS providers
~ What if flat feet were…normal? Debunking a myth about injuries
~ Passover: The festival of freedom and the ambivalence of exile
~ Airlines urged not to facilitate UK-Rwanda asylum transfers
~ How corporate involvement in psychedelic research could threaten public safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter