A global plastics treaty is being negotiated in Ottawa this week – here’s the latest
By Antaya March, Lead Researcher - Global Plastics Policy Centre, University of Portsmouth
Cressida Bowyer, Associate Professor in Arts and Sustainability, University of Portsmouth
Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy, University of Portsmouth
The treaty focuses on ending plastic pollution, not eliminating the use of plastics. But some countries are more ambitious than others.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 22, 2024