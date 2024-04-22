Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people in Britain aren’t bad at learning languages – but the school system doesn’t make it easy for them

By Abigail Parrish, Lecturer in Languages Education, University of Sheffield
According to a senior British diplomat, British young people’s poor language skills played a role in the UK’s decision not to stay in the Erasmus+ European student exchange programme after Brexit.

“There’s always been an imbalance between our inability to speak languages very well and therefore to take advantage of the outward mobility opportunities, and people wanting to come to the UK,” Nick Leake told a committee meeting in Brussels, as reported by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Nepal, families that farm together stay together
~ Are race-conscious scholarships on their way out?
~ Ukraine war: US$60 billion in US military aid a major morale boost but no certain path to victory
~ The murder of Giacomo Matteotti – reinvestigating Italy’s most infamous cold case
~ Beyoncé and Dolly Parton’s versions of Jolene represent two sides of southern femininity
~ The language of insolvency: why getting it wrong can harm struggling firms
~ A global plastics treaty is being negotiated in Ottawa this week – here’s the latest
~ Migraine sufferers in England may soon be able to access preventative drug – here’s how atogepant works
~ Nasa to overhaul mission returning samples from Mars – here’s why it must and will go ahead
~ Saskatchewan recognized ASL and Indigenous sign languages as official languages — and resources are needed for services
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter