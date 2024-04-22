Tolerance.ca
On Earth Day, a Homage to a Beloved Forest Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osvalinda Marcelino Alves Pereira.  © Edelstam Foundation This Earth Day is an opportunity to celebrate the work of the courageous people who put themselves at risk fighting for a world in which people and the planet can thrive. I personally would like to honor Osvalinda Marcelino Alves Pereira. Sadly, she passed away from a long-standing illness just over a week ago. I first met her in 2018: She was a small-scale farmer from Trairão, a village in the state of Pará, in the heart of Brazil’s Amazon. When I met Osvalinda, she lived on a settlement set up by Brazil’s federal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
