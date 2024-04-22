Climate change is depleting deep sea oxygen, but tides are helping to keep the ocean healthy
By Tom Rippeth, Professor of Physical Oceanography, Bangor University
Ben Lincoln, Research Fellow in Applied Observational Oceanography, Bangor University
Without sufficient oxygen to respire properly, fish experience the same problems as high-altitude mountaineers. Even relatively small oxygen deficits mean they become sluggish, their reproduction is affected and their growth is stunted.
That’s one reason an oxygen deficit deep in the oceans is a problem – and climate change is making it worse.
But we have recently published research in Nature Communications which shows how storms interact with the tide in summer to play an important role in churning up the oceans and “mixing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 22, 2024