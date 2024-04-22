Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis legalization has led to a boom in potent forms of the drug that present new hazards for adolescents

By Ty Schepis, Professor of Psychology, Texas State University
THC concentrations in newly available products far exceed those of traditional smoked weed, which can have dangerous unintended consequences in adolescents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Nepal, families that farm together stay together
~ Are race-conscious scholarships on their way out?
~ Ukraine war: US$60 billion in US military aid a major morale boost but no certain path to victory
~ The murder of Giacomo Matteotti – reinvestigating Italy’s most infamous cold case
~ Beyoncé and Dolly Parton’s versions of Jolene represent two sides of southern femininity
~ The language of insolvency: why getting it wrong can harm struggling firms
~ A global plastics treaty is being negotiated in Ottawa this week – here’s the latest
~ Migraine sufferers in England may soon be able to access preventative drug – here’s how atogepant works
~ Nasa to overhaul mission returning samples from Mars – here’s why it must and will go ahead
~ Saskatchewan recognized ASL and Indigenous sign languages as official languages — and resources are needed for services
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter