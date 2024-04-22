Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two new malaria vaccines are being rolled out across Africa: how they work and what they promise

By Jaishree Raman, Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Forty million children are born in malaria areas across Africa each year. Two new vaccines are important weapons in the fight against the disease.The Conversation


