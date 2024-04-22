More than coral: the unseen casualties of record-breaking heat on the Great Barrier Reef
By John Turnbull, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
Emma Johnston, Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), University of Sydney
Graeme Clark, Senior Research Fellow, Marine Biology, University of Sydney
Steph Gardner, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Life and Environmental Science, University of Sydney
In past bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef, the southern region has sometimes been spared worst of the bleaching. Not this time. This year’s intense underwater heat has triggered the most severe heat stress ever seen on record. Only 3% of surveyed southern reefs have not bleached at all. It’s shaping up to be the most severe and widespread bleaching of the southern reef, while…
