Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: UN Review Should Call for Urgent Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Twelve Vietnamese rights activists and bloggers currently detained for exercising their basic rights. Top row from left to right: Tran Huynh Duy Thuc, Hoang Duc Binh, Dinh Van Hai, Nguyen Tuong Thuy. Center row:  Pham Doan Trang, Le Trong Hung, Pham Chi Thanh, Pham Chi Dung. Bottom row: Nguyen Lan Thang, Can Thi Theu, Dang Dinh Bach, Hoang Thi Minh Hong. © 2023 Human Rights Watch (Geneva) – United Nations member countries should use the upcoming review of Vietnam’s rights record at the UN Human Rights Council to press the government to end its crackdown on dissent and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New play The Exact Dimensions of Hell explores the chaos and contradiction of teenage girlhood – and witchcraft
~ More than coral: the unseen casualties of record-breaking heat on the Great Barrier Reef
~ Sex differences don’t disappear as a country’s equality develops – sometimes they become stronger
~ Elon Musk is mad he’s been ordered to remove Sydney church stabbing videos from X. He’d be more furious if he saw our other laws
~ The UK plans to phase out smoking. What does this new law mean for tobacco control in Australia?
~ Iran: Security Forces Rape, Torture, Detainees
~ Archie Moore’s Venice triumph: the sublime kith and kin is simultaneously somber and stirring
~ Family law has been overhauled. With the new changes about to kick in, how will they affect children?
~ Two people want to share the job of MP for Higgins. Is it constitutional?
~ Opioids more potent than fentanyl have been detected in Australia. So what are nitazenes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter