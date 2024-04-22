Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Family law has been overhauled. With the new changes about to kick in, how will they affect children?

By Zoe Rathus, Senior Lecturer in Law, Griffith University
Equal shared parental responsibility will no longer automatically be considered to be in a child’s best interest. That’s a good thing, particularly in domestic violence situations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
