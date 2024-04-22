Tolerance.ca
Opioids more potent than fentanyl have been detected in Australia. So what are nitazenes?

By Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Amanda Roxburgh, NHMRC Senior Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Richard Armour, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Nitazenes can be up to 50 times stronger than fentanyl. They’re not yet common in Australia so now is the time to implement policies to reduce their harm and limit their uptake.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
