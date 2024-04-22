Tolerance.ca
We mapped a massive explosion in space, showing how galaxies ‘pollute’ the cosmos

By Adam B. Watts, Research Associate in galaxy evolution, The University of Western Australia
When astronomers focused on the galaxy NGC 4383, they didn’t expect the data to be so spectacular. This is the first detailed map of gas flowing from this galaxy as stars burst within.The Conversation


