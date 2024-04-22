Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Security Forces Rape, Torture, Detainees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Silhouette of a woman (representation).  © coldsnowstorm/Getty Images (Beirut) – Iran's security forces raped, tortured, and sexually assaulted detainees while repressing widespread protests in 2022 and 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The grave abuses are part of a broader pattern of serious human rights violations to repress dissent. Human Rights Watch investigated abuses against ten detained people from Kurdish, Baluch, and Azeri minority regions that occurred between September and November 2022. Detainees described being raped by security forces and some said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UK plans to phase out smoking. What does this new law mean for tobacco control in Australia?
~ Archie Moore’s Venice triumph: the sublime kith and kin is simultaneously somber and stirring
~ Family law has been overhauled. With the new changes about to kick in, how will they affect children?
~ Two people want to share the job of MP for Higgins. Is it constitutional?
~ Opioids more potent than fentanyl have been detected in Australia. So what are nitazenes?
~ We mapped a massive explosion in space, showing how galaxies ‘pollute’ the cosmos
~ Labor maintains narrow Newspoll lead but drops in other polls
~ Supermarket facial recognition failure: why automated systems must put the human factor first
~ Unstable employment while you’re young can set you up for a wage gap later in life – even if you eventually land full-time work
~ How will US foreign policy affect Joe Biden’s chances of re-election in November?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter