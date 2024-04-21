Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor maintains narrow Newspoll lead but drops in other polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A national Newspoll, conducted April 15–18 from a sample of 1,236, gave Labor a 51–49 lead, unchanged from the previous Newspoll in late March. Primary votes were 38% Coalition (up one), 33% Labor (up one), 12% Greens (down one), 7% One Nation (steady) and 10% for all Others (down one).

Anthony Albanese’s net approval was up one point to -6, while Peter Dutton’s net approval was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Supermarket facial recognition failure: why automated systems must put the human factor first
~ Unstable employment while you’re young can set you up for a wage gap later in life – even if you eventually land full-time work
~ How will US foreign policy affect Joe Biden’s chances of re-election in November?
~ Qatar, Nepal, Bangladesh: Emir’s Visits Should Prioritize Migrant Worker Protections
~ In demand but disempowered: why low-skilled migrant workers face even worse exploitation under NZ’s new rules
~ Earth Day 2024: 4 effective strategies to reduce household food waste
~ Language matters in preventing suicide
~ Middle East student dialogue: As an expert in deep conflict, what I’ve learned about making conversation possible
~ New Brunswick’s notwithstanding clause use could spur Supreme Court action
~ Do whales sneeze? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter