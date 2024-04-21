Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supermarket facial recognition failure: why automated systems must put the human factor first

By Mark Rickerby, Lecturer, School of Product Design, University of Canterbury
The Rotorua woman wrongly identified by a supermarket facial recognition system says ethnicity was a ‘huge factor’. Her case shows why human-centered design is needed to avoid misuse, bias and harm.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor maintains narrow Newspoll lead but drops in other polls
~ Unstable employment while you’re young can set you up for a wage gap later in life – even if you eventually land full-time work
~ How will US foreign policy affect Joe Biden’s chances of re-election in November?
~ Qatar, Nepal, Bangladesh: Emir’s Visits Should Prioritize Migrant Worker Protections
~ In demand but disempowered: why low-skilled migrant workers face even worse exploitation under NZ’s new rules
~ Earth Day 2024: 4 effective strategies to reduce household food waste
~ Language matters in preventing suicide
~ Middle East student dialogue: As an expert in deep conflict, what I’ve learned about making conversation possible
~ New Brunswick’s notwithstanding clause use could spur Supreme Court action
~ Do whales sneeze? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter