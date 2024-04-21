Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar, Nepal, Bangladesh: Emir’s Visits Should Prioritize Migrant Worker Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of Qatar, in Doha, November 29, 2023.  © 2023 Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (Beirut) – The upcoming visits of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to Bangladesh and Nepal should prioritize labor protections for migrant workers, Human Rights Watch said today. Both are key countries for Qatar’s migrant workforce, which makes up 88 percent of the country’s population. Al-Thani is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on April 22, 2024, and in Nepal on April 24. “It is important for Qatar, Bangladesh,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unstable employment while you’re young can set you up for a wage gap later in life – even if you eventually land full-time work
~ How will US foreign policy affect Joe Biden’s chances of re-election in November?
~ In demand but disempowered: why low-skilled migrant workers face even worse exploitation under NZ’s new rules
~ Earth Day 2024: 4 effective strategies to reduce household food waste
~ Language matters in preventing suicide
~ Middle East student dialogue: As an expert in deep conflict, what I’ve learned about making conversation possible
~ New Brunswick’s notwithstanding clause use could spur Supreme Court action
~ Do whales sneeze? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
~ Esther Mahlangu: how the famous South African artist keeps her Ndebele culture alive
~ Blue whales: first discovery near Seychelles in decades – what our study found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter