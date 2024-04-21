Language matters in preventing suicide
By Karin Neufeld, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Sidney Robert Stacey, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University & Chair Suicide Prevention Community Council of Hamilton, McMaster University
Our society needs to talk more openly about suicide. However, public discussion of suicide carries risks, and it’s crucial that such discussion be informed, sensitive and alert to potential harm.
