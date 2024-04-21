Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Middle East student dialogue: As an expert in deep conflict, what I’ve learned about making conversation possible

By Aftab Erfan, Associate Member, School of Public Policy & Executive Director, Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, Simon Fraser University
In 2015, I saw Jewish and Muslim students forge a set of group agreements so they could dialogue on the Middle East conflict. Initiatives like this or a ‘Semester in Dialogue’ program are promising.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
