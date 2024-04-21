Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lagos’ slum dwellers are excluded from decisions that affect them. 3 ways to change that

By Oluwaseyi Omowunmi Popogbe, Lecturer II, Crawford University
Social inclusion gives slum dwellers a voice to advocate for their rights and interests, leading to more inclusive and equitable policies and practices.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
