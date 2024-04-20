Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAW wins big at Volkswagen in Tennessee – becoming the first foreign-owned factory in the American South to unionize

By Bob Bussel, Professor Emeritus of History and Labor Education, University of Oregon
Despite making similar efforts for decades, the UAW union had never before managed to organize employees of foreign-based automakers in a Southern state like Tennessee.The Conversation


