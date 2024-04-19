Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Higgs’ famous particle discovery is now at the heart of strategies to unlock the secrets of the universe

By Martin Bauer, Associate Professor of Physics, Durham University
A giant of particle physics, Peter Wade Higgs, passed away at his home in Edinburgh on April 8 2024, having lived to 94 years. His unparalleled legacy, epitomised by the discovery of the Higgs boson, continues to profoundly shape the future of particle physics like no other discovery before it. This is the story of his legacy.

When Higgs was born in 1929, our understanding of matter was completely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ TikTok fears point to larger problem: Poor media literacy in the social media age
~ Donald Trump trial: why it took so long to select a jury and how the process is different to the UK
~ Bitcoin is halving again – what does that mean for the cryptocurrency and the market?
~ Liz Truss: an economist explains what she got wrong (and what she’s actually right about)
~ Domestic politics will be a key factor in how far things escalate between Israel and Iran
~ Why you shouldn’t be afraid to start running after middle age
~ The world’s oldest conjoined twins have died – what we know about this rare condition
~ Stonehenge may have aligned with the Moon as well as the Sun
~ Rhapsody in Blue: celebrating 100 years of Gershwin’s groundbreaking classical-jazz masterpiece
~ Hateful graffiti blights communities and it’s something we need to tackle urgently
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter