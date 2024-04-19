Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world’s oldest conjoined twins have died – what we know about this rare condition

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
The world’s oldest conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, recently died, aged 62.

Doctors predicted that the twins (who were joined at the skull and shared 30% of their brain) would not live past the age of 30. But the twins defied expectations and managed to live long and successful lives.

The twins made headlines in 2007 when George came out as transgender.

Conjoined twins are incredibly rare, accounting for about one or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ TikTok fears point to larger problem: Poor media literacy in the social media age
~ Donald Trump trial: why it took so long to select a jury and how the process is different to the UK
~ Bitcoin is halving again – what does that mean for the cryptocurrency and the market?
~ Liz Truss: an economist explains what she got wrong (and what she’s actually right about)
~ Domestic politics will be a key factor in how far things escalate between Israel and Iran
~ Peter Higgs’ famous particle discovery is now at the heart of strategies to unlock the secrets of the universe
~ Why you shouldn’t be afraid to start running after middle age
~ Stonehenge may have aligned with the Moon as well as the Sun
~ Rhapsody in Blue: celebrating 100 years of Gershwin’s groundbreaking classical-jazz masterpiece
~ Hateful graffiti blights communities and it’s something we need to tackle urgently
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter