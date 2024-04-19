Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stonehenge may have aligned with the Moon as well as the Sun

By Fabio Silva, Senior Lecturer in Archaeological Modelling, Bournemouth University
Amanda Chadburn, Member of Kellogg College, University of Oxford and Visiting Fellow in Archaeology, Bournemouth University
Erica Ellingson, Professor in Astrophysics, Emeritus, University of Colorado Boulder
When it comes to its connection to the sky, Stonehenge is best known for its solar alignments. Every midsummer’s night tens of thousands of people gather at Stonehenge to celebrate and witness the rising Sun in alignment with the Heel stone standing outside of the circle. Six months later a smaller crowd congregates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
