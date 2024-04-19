Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s new world order: looking for clues from Xi’s recent meetings with foreign leaders

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
There is broad consensus that Chinese foreign policy has become more assertive and more centralised in the decade since Xi Jinping has ascended to the top of China’s leadership. This has also meant that Chinese foreign policy has become more personalised and that Xi’s own diplomatic engagements offer potentially important clues about its direction.

The international order is clearly in flux and a key driverThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Rohingyas in firing line as Rakhine conflict intensifies
~ Sevdah: The perfect marriage of preservation and innovation
~ Five things our research uncovered when we recreated 16th century beer (and barrels)
~ The UK is poorer without Erasmus – it’s time to rejoin the European exchange programme
~ Three reasons to support environmental defenders
~ Taylor’s clues and Ripley’s secrets – what you should see and listen to this week
~ Wild turkey numbers are falling in some parts of the US – the main reason may be habitat loss
~ Getting a good night’s rest is vital for neurodiverse children – pediatric sleep experts explain why
~ Caring for older Americans’ teeth and gums is essential, but Medicare generally doesn’t cover that cost
~ South Korean President Yoon faces foreign policy challenges after the National Assembly election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter