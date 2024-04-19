Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three reasons to support environmental defenders

By Emily Barritt, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Law, King's College London
Protestors’ actions are intentionally borderline but environmental defenders insist their actions are nothing compared to the risks that political inaction pose. Our expert explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
