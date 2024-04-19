Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Getting a good night’s rest is vital for neurodiverse children – pediatric sleep experts explain why

By Beth Ann Malow, Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics, Vanderbilt University
Susan Nehiley Brasher, Assistant Professor of Nursing, Emory University
Terry Katz, Senior Instructor of Pediatrics and Developmental Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Most of us are all too familiar with the consequences of a poor night’s sleep – be it interrupted sleep or simply too little of it. If you’re a parent with kids at home, it often leaves you and your children on edge.

Children with neurodiverse conditions, such as autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, are even more susceptible to the effects of poor sleep, given…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
