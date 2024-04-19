In Knife, his memoir of surviving attack, Salman Rushdie confronts a world where liberal principles like free speech are old-fashioned
By Paul Giles, Professor of English, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, ACU, Australian Catholic University
Rushdie feared until he dealt with the attempt on his life, he ‘wouldn’t be able to write anything else’. The book is a clearly cathartic story of courage and resilience, but it’s curiously one-eyed.
- Friday, April 19, 2024