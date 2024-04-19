It never rains but it pours: intense rain and flash floods have increased inland in eastern Australia
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Flash floods are getting more common, as warmer air can hold more moisture. But there are other changes leading to more inland flooding on the east coast.
- Friday, April 19, 2024