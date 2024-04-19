Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It could be the death of the museum’: why research cuts at a South Australian institution have scientists up in arms

By Elizabeth Finkel, Vice-Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
In February, the South Australian Museum “re-imagined” itself. In the face of rising costs and inadequate government funds, CEO David Gaimster, who took the reins last June, declared the museum is “not a university”, and will gut its research capabilities, starting this July.

In Australia and abroad, hundreds of scientists and friends of the museum have expressed their horror at the proposal, to the media, in letters to the state government, and in interviews…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It never rains but it pours: intense rain and flash floods have increased inland in eastern Australia
~ Rugby stadiums are sold as an economic asset – but NZ needs to ask if they’re really worth it
~ The ‘devil comet’ 12P/Pons-Brooks has finally become visible from Australia. What can we expect?
~ Some families push back against journalists who mine social media for photos – they have every right to
~ I wholeheartedly recommend The President: a brilliant revival of a play of decay, terror and revulsion
~ Many prisoners go years without touching a smartphone. It means they struggle to navigate life on the outside
~ Good news: midlife health is about more than a waist measurement. Here’s why
~ Are 2 mid-career AFL retirements a sign Australian athletes are taking brain health more seriously?
~ Thirty years ago today, West Indies cricketer Brian Lara made history
~ It is industry, not government, that is getting in the way of a ‘just transition’ for oil and gas workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter